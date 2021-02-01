Notlaw Cages
Many thanks to Neil at Notlaw Cages for his work fabricating my new dog transporter cage for Paws Indoors. I wanted to give the dogs as much space as possible in the back of the car and Notlaw created this bespoke design to fit the internal area precisely.
The cage has a lockable single opening rear gate with a stopper to prevent it swinging out too far and hitting the bodywork of the car. At the front, on the passenger side there is a second gate (also lockable), which serves as an escape hatch in the event of a rear-end shunt.
On three sides the lower sections are solid to keep mud away from the car’s interior. The flooring is 9mm ply and rubberised for grip and easy cleaning. The whole unit is powder-coated in black plastic.
Good Design..
From design to completion the job took less than a week. I had turned up with my own ideas of what I wanted and Neil worked with me to get to something much better than I could have conceived.
Neil’s many years of cage building and travelling between obedience events with his dogs proved invaluable as he pointed out small changes that would make my own life on the road with dogs much easier. View more Notlaw Cages on Facebook.
Discover More..
To find out more about Paws Indoors Solo Paws – One to One dog walking in Newcastle visit the dog walking page. You can also call on 07940 339684. With almost 30 years of dog walking and behavioural training all of my attention is on your dog when we’re out together. This doesn’t mean your dog is going to get lonely. We meet up with, interact and socialise with others – with good manners and some well-learned self-control!
And finally.. I am very happy to recommend Notlaw Cages for their dog transport cages.
