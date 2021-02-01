Many thanks to Neil at Notlaw Cages for his work fabricating my new dog transporter cage for Paws Indoors. I wanted to give the dogs as much space as possible in the back of the car and Notlaw created this bespoke design to fit the internal area precisely.

The cage has a lockable single opening rear gate with a stopper to prevent it swinging out too far and hitting the bodywork of the car. At the front, on the passenger side there is a second gate (also lockable), which serves as an escape hatch in the event of a rear-end shunt.